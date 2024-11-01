Türkiye expects positive outcome on Eurofighter procurement 'soon'

ANKARA
Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday that the country expects a positive outcome soon regarding the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

"Discussions are ongoing with U.K. government officials and manufacturing company representatives on the Eurofighter Typhoon sale to our country," the sources stated, adding that they anticipate a favorable result in the near future, according to state run Anadolu Agency.

The Eurofighter, jointly produced by Germany, Spain, Italy, and the U.K., requires approval from all four countries for any sale to proceed.

The sources also confirmed that technical discussions continue with U.S. officials and manufacturers concerning the procurement of F-16 Block 70 aircraft. Türkiye requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 jets and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. in October 2021.

Addressing recent embargo lifts on Türkiye, the sources cited the country's growing geostrategic importance and advancements in its domestic defense industry as key factors.

"This situation has led the countries concerned to reassess their restrictions. Another important point is the progress our country has made in the defense industry,” sources said.

Türkiye has largely become capable of meeting its own defense and security needs and this has also positively influenced the partial lifting of covert and overt embargoes, the sources stressed.

PKK fights

In other developments, a ministry spokesperson reported that Turkish forces "neutralized" 198 PKK terrorists in the past week in operations across northern Iraq and Syria. The term "neutralized" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate terrorists who have surrendered, been killed, or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

Last week, the terror group attacked the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others.

 

