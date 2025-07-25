Türkiye expects concrete steps from EU for advancing ties

Türkiye expects concrete steps from EU for advancing ties

ANKARA
Türkiye expects concrete steps from EU for advancing ties

Türkiye will articulate its clear expectations for strengthening ties and advancing its EU accession process during the visit of the bloc's enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, to Ankara.

According to diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host Kos on July 25. This will be the first visit by the commissioner to Türkiye, an EU candidate country, since resuming her role in December 2024.

Fidan will reiterate to the commissioner that EU membership remains Türkiye’s strategic objective with expectations of fair treatment from Brussels, the sources said. He will also underline Ankara’s expectations from the Slovenian diplomat to take concrete steps to ensure a more sustainable and predictable relationship between Ankara and Brussels.

Lifting the sanctions imposed on Türkiye in 2019 and revitalizing institutional consultative mechanisms are among the expectations from the enlargement commissioner. To this end, Fidan will reiterate the need for an immediate meeting of the Türkiye-EU Partnership Council as well as high-level dialogue meetings between the two sides.

More concretely, the Turkish top diplomat will once again voice Ankara’s readiness to launch talks for the modernization of the customs union. Fidan will also convey to his EU colleague that Ankara awaits the beginning of the activities of the Türkiye Investment Platform, which holds significant potential to boost investments in projects focused on green transformation, digitalization and connectivity.

 Visa liberalization on the agenda

Another issue the two diplomats will discuss is addressing the growing visa problem between the two sides.

At a press conference this week, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the EU’s decision to ease visa processes for Turkish nationals but stressed that both sides must work toward achieving full visa liberalization for Türkiye’s citizens.

Fidan will reiterate that the EU’s enlargement policy must be impartial, rational, and merit-based, and that Türkiye, as a candidate country, should be invited to all meetings alongside other candidates.

According to the sources, Fidan and Kos will also speak about security cooperation with the former to voice the need for the inclusion of Türkiye in the EU’s defense and security initiatives. This partnership is not an option but a necessity based on a win-win scenario, Fidan will tell his counterpart.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul
Türkiye, others condemn Israeli vote to annex West Bank

Türkiye, others condemn Israeli vote to annex West Bank
Ceasefire ultimate goal in Russia-Ukraine talks: FM

Ceasefire ultimate goal in Russia-Ukraine talks: FM
Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria

Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria
Türkiye launches talks with Iraq for new, expanded energy agreement

Türkiye launches talks with Iraq for new, expanded energy agreement
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿