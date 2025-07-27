Türkiye expands yacht tourism infrastructure with new marina projects

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is rapidly solidifying its position as a premier destination for international yacht tourism, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Uraloğlu announced the inauguration of the Demre Marina, which adds 700 berths to the country's growing maritime infrastructure, pushing the national yacht mooring capacity to nearly 26,000.

Since 2002, Turkey has significantly expanded its marina network, increasing the number of yacht ports from 41 to 64, with facilities now spanning from Yalova to Seferihisar, Çeşme to Didim and Mersin to Kaş.

Ongoing projects include the Datça, Tekirdağ and Istanbul Haliç Yacht Marinas, which aim to further boost capacity and regional accessibility, Uraloğlu said.

Additionally, the Mersin Aydıncık Marina is expected to complete its infrastructure phase this year, with upper-level facilities to be developed through a public-private partnership, injecting fresh energy into local tourism.

In Antalya, the government has previously launched marinas in Alanya, Kaş and Gazipaşa, reinforcing the province’s role in the maritime tourism sector.

Uraloğlu also highlighted Türkiye’s momentum in cruise tourism.

In 2024, the country welcomed 1,195 cruise ships and 1.9 million passengers, marking a 22.5 percent increase in passenger traffic. The upward trend continues in 2025, with 490 cruise ship calls and 732,302 passengers recorded in the first half of the year — up 18 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2024.

Uraloğlu projects that cruise passenger numbers will exceed 2 million by the end of 2025.