Türkiye evacuates more citizens from Gaza

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have evacuated a group of 142 citizens from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The passengers transferred from Gaza to the Egyptian capital Cairo arrived in Istanbul early on Dec. 4, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli announced.

Ankara also engaged in talks and efforts to transfer Gazan patients to Türkiye, with nearly 200 patients brought to the country so far.

Türkiye, earlier, had also sent a delegation to the besieged strip to conduct a feasibility study for a planned field hospital.

The exact location, determined following the efforts of the Turkish delegation visiting the strip, will be announced in the next couple of days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"It will be located within Gaza. We are planning it in an area close to the Rafah border crossing, which we believe to be secure. Ensuring a safe environment is crucial for us," Koca said.