Türkiye emerges among top 5 in education improvement: TIMSS 2023 report

ANKARA

Türkiye has emerged as one of the top five countries to demonstrate significant improvements in the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement’s (IEA) Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2023 results.

TIMSS evaluates the achievements of fourth and eighth-grade students every four years, the results of 2023 show Türkiye’s continued rise in academic achievement. Turkish fourth graders scored an impressive 570 points in science, an increase of 44 points since 2019, placing the country fourth among 58 participating nations and first among European countries.

Similarly, fourth-grade mathematics scores rose by 30 points to 553, securing 8th place overall and second among European countries.

In eighth grade, Türkiye’s progress was equally remarkable. The average science score reached 530 points, an increase of 15 points, earning the country seventh place among 44 countries and fifth among OECD nations. For mathematics, Türkiye crossed the international benchmark for the first time, achieving 509 points and placing 13th globally.

Notably, Türkiye’s rate of students reaching advanced proficiency levels in both subjects was significantly higher than international averages. For instance, 24 percent of fourth-grade students achieved advanced math proficiency, compared to an international average of just 7 percent.

Kemal Bülbül, Director General of Measurement, Evaluation and Examination Services at the Education Ministry, attributed this success to reforms and investments in Türkiye’s education system.

Over the years, Türkiye has implemented comprehensive policies, such as the establishment of Measurement and Evaluation Centers across all 81 provinces and the launch of the National Monitoring System for consistent evaluation.

Since 2016, the ministry has focused on data-driven strategies, monitoring learning outcomes and refining curricula. The ministry also introduced regulations which aligned policies with international benchmarks like TIMSS and PISA.

Türkiye’s success stands out against a backdrop of declining scores in many European countries. French students scored an average of 484 in mathematics, falling far below the European average of 524. Similarly, Germany’s fourth graders scored slightly above international averages.

In contrast, Türkiye not only surpassed its regional peers but also outperformed traditionally strong education systems, including Japan and Finland, in some categories. Türkiye ranked second among OECD countries for fourth-grade science, a significant leap from its 15th-place position in 2019.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin expressed pride in TIMSS results, emphasizing that Türkiye’s education system is on a path of improvement.