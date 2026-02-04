Türkiye, Egypt work together on Gaza peace efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Egypt work together on Gaza peace efforts: Erdoğan

CAIRO
Türkiye, Egypt work together on Gaza peace efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye and Egypt are working together on efforts for peace in Gaza as well as stability in neighboring Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 4.

“Türkiye is working with Egypt on initiatives to make peace in Gaza possible and will continue these efforts,” Erdoğan told a joint press conference in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Our shared objective with Egypt continues to be the preservation of Libya’s unity and territorial integrity to establish lasting stability in the country,” he added.

Noting that Egypt is already Türkiye's largest trade partner in Africa, Erdoğan said Ankara aims to boost the bilateral trade volume from $8-9 billion to $15 billion.

“Türkiye wants to enhance its cooperation with Egypt in the fields of maritime trade and transportation, freedom of navigation, and maritime security,” he said.

He also noted that Türkiye rejects Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, citing the need to protect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the situation in Egypt’s southern neighbor Sudan, Erdoğan said that Ankara wants a ceasefire in Sudan, then sustainable peace in the country.

On rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, Erdoğan said: “Resolving issues with Iran, including the nuclear issue, through diplomatic means is the most appropriate method."

On Syria, the president underlined that Türkiye supports Syria's major transformation, as the region will benefit greatly from Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Erdoğan also stressed that despite a months-long ceasefire, the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is still continuing.

He praised Cairo’s efforts to get humanitarian aid sent by Türkiye into the hands of Palestinians in Gaza.

President Sisi said Egypt is determined to strengthen “constructive” cooperation with Türkiye.

He said they stressed “the need to continue developing and enhancing constructive cooperation” between Cairo and Ankara “to reach sustainable political solutions that address the root causes of the crises” in the region.

“We also affirmed the necessity of working to raise the volume of trade exchange to $15 billion and removing any obstacles that may hinder achieving this goal,” he added.

The Egyptian leader called for closer coordination and deeper cooperation among regional countries to ensure security and stability in the region.

 

Various deals signed

During Erdoğan's visit to Cairo, numerous agreements in different fields were signed by related institutions and ministries of the two countries.

Among them were a military framework agreement, a memorandum of understanding in the field of plant quarantine, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of veterinary services.

They also included a joint ministerial declaration between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Egypt's Foreign Trade Ministry, a pact on cooperation in the field of social protection between the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry and Egypt's Social Solidarity Ministry, and a pact on cooperation in the field of youth and sports between Turkish Youth and Sports Ministry and Egypt's Youth and Sports Ministry were.

A pact on cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical and medical device regulation between the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency and the Egyptian Drug Authority was also signed.

 

 

 

 

 

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿