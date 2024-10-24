Türkiye hits PKK targets after Ankara terror attack

ANKARA

Turkish military jets hit 47 strategic targets belonging to the PKK terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria after a deadly terror attack killed five people in the capital Ankara.

Among the dozens of targets struck by Turkish forces were the terror organization's intelligence and energy facilities, as well as caves, shelters and storage depots believed to house “several senior PKK terrorists,” Turkish defense source said on Oct. 24.

According to preliminary estimates, 59 terrorists, including two high-level PKK members, were “neutralized” in the attacks, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the individuals in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured.

The terrorists carried out an attack on the state-run defense industry facility, TUSAŞ, in the capital on Oct. 23, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to 22 others.

Speaking on Oct. 24, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that the terror attack would not deter Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

"This despicable assault has further solidified Türkiye’s resolve and determination to eradicate terrorism," he stated during his visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit.

He also expressed gratitude to leaders for the outpouring of condemnation and messages of support from various countries.

After a terrorist detonated an explosive device at the entrance of the facility, two terrorists, a male and a female, then advanced inside and opened fire. Following the ensuing confrontation, Turkish security forces eliminated both terrorists.

The two terrorists was confirmed to be members of the PKK terrorist organization, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced, identifying the male one as Ali Örek, codenamed "Rojger."

In a separate social media post, Yerlikaya announced the name of the female terrorist as Mine Sevjin Alçiçek.

Yerlikaya's announcement regarding the identities of the terrorists followed his statement that PKK was “highly likely” behind the terror attack.

Both appeared in CCTV images posted on X in which they are seen emerging from a taxi holding assault rifles and firing their weapons before entering the building.

The taxi driver, who was killed by the terrorists, was being buried yesterday at a funeral attended by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said, “We are acutely aware of the intentions of the terrorist organizations that serve as mere proxies and the dark forces behind them.”

“Türkiye has never bowed to any threat and will not do so in the future,” Güler told reporters in Istanbul.

Güler expressed that while Türkiye’s pain is profound, “its might and determination to avenge their fallen children is greater than ever.”

Meanwhile, the Türkiye’s civil aviation body issued a directive to place all airports in the country on “orange alert” against potential terrorist attacks. Security committees at airports convened urgently and officially communicated the decision for heightened security measures to the relevant security units.

Istanbul's two main airports have stepped up security in the wake of the attack.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport, which is located on the Asian side of the city, issued a statement telling passengers to arrive "at least three hours" early to avoid delays due to increased security.

TUSAŞ designs, manufactures and assembles civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defense industry and space systems. Its defense systems have been credited as key to Türkiye gaining an upper hand in its fight against terrorism.

The attack came after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader said PKK's imprisoned head Abdullah Öcalan could attend a parliamentary event to "declare the end of terrorism."