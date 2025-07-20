Türkiye denies allegations over Palestinian policy

ANKARA

Türkiye has rejected allegations over its policy on the Palestinian cause, calling the claims a “politically motivated denigration” of its support.

“The recent allegations about our country's Palestinian policies are completely incompatible with the facts,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on July 20, without providing further details.

The ministry said Ankara pursues an independent policy on Palestine rooted in “law and justice” and noted its strong response to Israel’s “genocidal crimes in Gaza.”

“The fact that Israeli politicians target our country at every opportunity proves the correctness of Türkiye's policy,” the statement said.

“We reject these politically motivated attempts to denigrate Türkiye's support for the Palestinians and mislead public opinion.”

The ministry recalled that Türkiye halted trade with Israel in May last year. “Since then, no export and import transactions have been carried out with Israel,” it said.

“While implementing this decision, the necessary measures have been carefully implemented to ensure that our Palestinian brothers and sisters are not victimized.”

The statement also highlighted Türkiye's backing of an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation plan to reconstruct Gaza, and the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“Türkiye will not allow any pressure or smear campaign to be effective against this struggle for justice, which has a deep place in our nation's conscience, and will continue to stand with Palestine without compromising the principles of international law and human rights,” it added.