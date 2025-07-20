Türkiye denies allegations over Palestinian policy

Türkiye denies allegations over Palestinian policy

ANKARA
Türkiye denies allegations over Palestinian policy

Türkiye has rejected allegations over its policy on the Palestinian cause, calling the claims a “politically motivated denigration” of its support.

 

“The recent allegations about our country's Palestinian policies are completely incompatible with the facts,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on July 20, without providing further details.

 

The ministry said Ankara pursues an independent policy on Palestine rooted in “law and justice” and noted its strong response to Israel’s “genocidal crimes in Gaza.”

 

“The fact that Israeli politicians target our country at every opportunity proves the correctness of Türkiye's policy,” the statement said.

 

“We reject these politically motivated attempts to denigrate Türkiye's support for the Palestinians and mislead public opinion.”

 

The ministry recalled that Türkiye halted trade with Israel in May last year. “Since then, no export and import transactions have been carried out with Israel,” it said.

 

“While implementing this decision, the necessary measures have been carefully implemented to ensure that our Palestinian brothers and sisters are not victimized.”

 

The statement also highlighted Türkiye's backing of an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation plan to reconstruct Gaza, and the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

 

“Türkiye will not allow any pressure or smear campaign to be effective against this struggle for justice, which has a deep place in our nation's conscience, and will continue to stand with Palestine without compromising the principles of international law and human rights,” it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  2. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

  3. Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

    Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

  4. Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

    Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

  5. Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

    Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
Recommended
Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation
Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye

Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye
Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals

Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals
WORLD Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

The U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory's Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid seekers in over 21 months of war.  
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿