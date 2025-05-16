Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

ANKARA

Türkiye has officially declared May 16 as Accessibility Day through a circular published in the Official Gazette, aiming to raise awareness about the right to equal and independent access for all, especially for persons with disabilities and limited mobility.

The newly established observance will take place annually on the final day of Disability Week, which runs from May 10 to 16 in Türkiye.

Accessibility is defined in the circular as the ability for individuals to reach and use spaces and services independently and safely, including health, education and rehabilitation.

Led by the Family and Social Services Ministry, the initiative aims to highlight the importance of allowing individuals with limited mobility, particularly people with disabilities and the elderly, to fully participate in daily life without assistance.

To support this goal, the decision calls for greater visibility for the national accessibility logo and promotes public awareness of accessibility as a natural and essential part of everyday life.

It also aims to encourage best practices, promote long-term sustainability and foster a strong culture of accessibility in future generations.