ANKARA
Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized a decision of the United Nation’s Security Council of extending the mandate of the global body’s peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for one year rather than six months as it extends every year, saying that it disregards Turkish Cyprus’ will and insists on models that have already been tried and failed.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Cyprus for another year without the consent of Turkish Cyprus.

“The consent of the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC was once again not sought during the mandate extension,” the ministry said.

“It is essential that UNFICYP continues its activities on the TRNC territory on a legal basis,” it added.

“It should be known that we will fully support the steps to be taken by the TRNC authorities to this end,” it stated.

“Moving away the realities on the ground and disregarding the will of the TRNC, the council insists on settlement models that have been tried and have failed many times,” the ministry said.

This situation is not in accordance with common sense and goodwill and indicates that rather than promoting a real settlement on the island, the council is unable to free itself from Greek Cypriot influence, the ministry noted.

Türkiye also rejects the points regarding the fenced-off town of Varosha, reminding that it fully supports all activities that will be carried out by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in respect of the rights of legal property owners and the benefit of the two peoples on the island.

Varosha was closed to settlement as a military zone after the Cyprus Operation in 1974.

