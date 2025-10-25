Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

ANKARA
Türkiye's defense industry carried out a successful test of a ballistic missile on Friday, with a top official highlighting advancements in range and strike precision.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Secretariat for Defense Industries, announced the test conducted by missile producer Roketsan on the social media platform X.

"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test," Görgün posted.

"With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed," he added.

The test builds on previous milestones, including the successful firing of the Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System in February.

In July, Roketsan General Manager Murat Ikinci indicated that test firings for the upgraded Tayfun Blok-4 version would begin soon, noting its hypersonic capabilities displayed at the IDEF 2025 fair.

 

