Türkiye condemns Quran attacks in Netherlands

ANKARA

Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of what it calls "despicable attacks" against the Quran, the Muslim holy book, outside the embassies of some member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Netherlands, including the Turkish embassy.

A statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sept. 23 expressed outrage at the spread of these "provocative attacks," which it asserts are permitted to occur in European countries under the banner of freedom of expression.

"The countries where such attacks have taken place must now take effective measures against these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as acts of religious hatred and violations of international law," read the statement.

Türkiye has called upon Dutch authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators responsible for the attacks and to implement measures to prevent any future occurrences.

The recent events unfolded when Edwin Wagensveld, the Dutch leader of pan-European, anti-Islam and far-right group PEGIDA, openly defiled copies of the Quran in front of embassies belonging to several Muslim countries, alongside the Turkish embassy.

The incident follows a series of similar Quran-burning acts that have taken place recently in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

The actions have triggered public outrage and escalated diplomatic tensions. The police's allowance of these actions on the grounds of freedom of speech has ignited a wave of public outrage and diplomatic tensions. Protests have erupted in various Muslim-majority nations in response to these incidents.