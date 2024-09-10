Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

ANKARA
Türkiye issued a condemnation on Tuesday against Israel's attack on civilian tents in the "humanitarian zone" of Khan Younis, a southern Gaza city, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.

“We condemn Israel's massacre of dozens of Palestinians in an attack on the tents of civilians in the so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ in Khan Younis,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

It said the genocidal Benjamin Netanyahu administration has added “a new crime to its list of war crimes.”

“Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable before international law,” reads the statement.

The statement reiterated Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people "in their march for justice and freedom."

Israeli airstrikes on a tent camp in Khan Younis, al-Mawasi, which Israel has designated as a "humanitarian zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza, killed at least 40 people and injured dozens more early Tuesday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said Israeli missiles left craters up to nine meters (30 feet) deep in the area.

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
