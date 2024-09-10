Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

ANKARA

Türkiye issued a condemnation on Tuesday against Israel's attack on civilian tents in the "humanitarian zone" of Khan Younis, a southern Gaza city, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.

“We condemn Israel's massacre of dozens of Palestinians in an attack on the tents of civilians in the so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ in Khan Younis,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

It said the genocidal Benjamin Netanyahu administration has added “a new crime to its list of war crimes.”

“Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable before international law,” reads the statement.

The statement reiterated Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people "in their march for justice and freedom."

Israeli airstrikes on a tent camp in Khan Younis, al-Mawasi, which Israel has designated as a "humanitarian zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza, killed at least 40 people and injured dozens more early Tuesday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said Israeli missiles left craters up to nine meters (30 feet) deep in the area.