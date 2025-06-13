Türkiye condemns Israel’s ‘strategic destabilization” of the region after Iran attack

ANKARA

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks against Iran as a provocation that serves its “strategic destabilization policy” in the Middle East.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on Iran. This attack, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law, is a provocation that serves Israel's strategic destabilization policy in the region,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on June 13.

Recalling international efforts to resolve the problems between Iran and the Western powers over the former’s nuclear program through diplomatic means, Ankara has accused Tel Aviv of nixing them.

“The timing of the strikes, which occurred during intensified negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, clearly indicates that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomatic means and does not hesitate to risk regional stability and global peace for its own interests,” it said.

Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions that could lead to broader conflicts, Ankara warned.

“We reiterate that we do not want to see any more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East. We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war,” read the statement by the ministry.

In the meantime, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz slammed Israel’s attacks on Iran through a written statement on his social media account.

“We condemn in the strongest terms Netanyahu government’s illegitimate aggression that aims to disrupt regional stability,” Yılmaz said, calling this attack yet another provocative action by Israel.

Offering Türkiye’s condolences to Iran for its losses, Yılmaz described Israel’s attacks as barbaric and against human values. “International organizations and all relevant countries should take stronger stance against Israeli actions that threaten human values, law and regional stability,” he stated.