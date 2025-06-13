Türkiye condemns Israel’s ‘strategic destabilization” of the region after Iran attack

Türkiye condemns Israel’s ‘strategic destabilization” of the region after Iran attack

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israel’s ‘strategic destabilization” of the region after Iran attack

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks against Iran as a provocation that serves its “strategic destabilization policy” in the Middle East.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on Iran. This attack, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law, is a provocation that serves Israel's strategic destabilization policy in the region,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on June 13.

Recalling international efforts to resolve the problems between Iran and the Western powers over the former’s nuclear program through diplomatic means, Ankara has accused Tel Aviv of nixing them.

“The timing of the strikes, which occurred during intensified negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, clearly indicates that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomatic means and does not hesitate to risk regional stability and global peace for its own interests,” it said.

Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions that could lead to broader conflicts, Ankara warned.

“We reiterate that we do not want to see any more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East. We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war,” read the statement by the ministry.

In the meantime, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz slammed Israel’s attacks on Iran through a written statement on his social media account.

“We condemn in the strongest terms Netanyahu government’s illegitimate aggression that aims to disrupt regional stability,” Yılmaz said, calling this attack yet another provocative action by Israel.

Offering Türkiye’s condolences to Iran for its losses, Yılmaz described Israel’s attacks as barbaric and against human values. “International organizations and all relevant countries should take stronger stance against Israeli actions that threaten human values, law and regional stability,” he stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

    Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

  2. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  3. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  4. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  5. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant
Recommended
World must stop Israel’s banditry, Erdoğan urges after Iran attack

World must stop Israel’s banditry, Erdoğan urges after Iran attack
Top military officer visits Syria for high-level talks

Top military officer visits Syria for high-level talks
No legitimacy for Israels attack on Iran: AKP spokesman

'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman
Turkish, Greek deputy foreign ministers meet in Ankara for political dialogue

Turkish, Greek deputy foreign ministers meet in Ankara for political dialogue
Turkish Cyprus mulls Greek Cypriot return to Varosha properties after EU court ruling

Turkish Cyprus mulls Greek Cypriot return to Varosha properties after EU court ruling
Türkiye slams heinous attack as Israel diverts Gaza-bound aid boat

Türkiye slams 'heinous attack' as Israel diverts Gaza-bound aid boat
WORLD Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

It is "unjustifiable" to continue indirect talks between Tehran and Washington while Israel's violent actions persist, the Iranian foreign minister told the EU's foreign policy chief over the phone, state news agency IRNA reported.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿