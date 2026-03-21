Türkiye condemns Israeli strike in southern Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye on March 20 condemned Israel’s strike targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and urging the international community to act to stop further attacks.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the strike violated international law as well as Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry also underlined the importance of implementing the 1974 separation of forces agreement, saying the international community must assume responsibility to ensure an end to Israeli attacks.

Türkiye, it added, would continue to stand with the Syrian government and people in efforts to establish lasting stability and security on the basis of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

The statement came after the Israeli military said it had struck a command center and weapons depots at military bases belonging to the Damascus administration in southern Syria. Israeli accounts presented the operation as a response to developments in the south of the country.

Türkiye has repeatedly criticized Israeli military action in Syria in recent months, arguing that such attacks risk further destabilizing the country at a time when regional tensions are already running high.