Türkiye condemns Israeli settler attacks, killing of Palestinians in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israeli settler attacks, killing of Palestinians in West Bank

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israeli settler attacks, killing of Palestinians in West Bank

A worker walks past a Palestinian flag installed along a street in Turmus Ayya village, north of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 19, 2026.(AFP)

Türkiye on April 21 condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks by Israeli settlers across the West Bank and the killing of Palestinian civilians, saying the violence was targeting efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Netanyahu government was encouraging settler violence through what it described as policies of occupation and genocide aimed at intimidating the Palestinian people.

The ministry said the attacks were part of a broader effort to undermine regional peace and stability.

The ministry also renewed its call for the international community to ensure that violations committed by Israel in Palestine do not go unpunished and that those responsible are held accountable before courts.

The statement came amid continuing international concern over settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, the United Nations called for investigations into a surge in such attacks and said hundreds of incidents had targeted Palestinian communities since the start of 2026.

On April 21, the Palestinian Authority said Israeli settler gunfire killed two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy in the central occupied West Bank, while the Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

 

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and violence there has risen sharply since the Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,064 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election

Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election

    Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election

  2. EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row

    EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row

  3. Erdoğan receives NATO chief in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives NATO chief in Ankara

  4. Three ships targeted in Hormuz, Iran seizes two: monitors, Guards

    Three ships targeted in Hormuz, Iran seizes two: monitors, Guards

  5. US blocked $500 mln cash shipment to Iraq: WSJ

    US blocked $500 mln cash shipment to Iraq: WSJ
Recommended
Erdoğan receives NATO chief in Ankara

Erdoğan receives NATO chief in Ankara
Turkish top diplomat due in London for trade, defense talks

Turkish top diplomat due in London for trade, defense talks
NATO chief praises Türkiye’s ‘defense industry revolution’

NATO chief praises Türkiye’s ‘defense industry revolution’
Environment minister says COP31 in Antalya to open new era of climate cooperation

Environment minister says COP31 in Antalya to open new era of climate cooperation
Turkish defense minister holds talks with NATO’s Rutte in Ankara

Turkish defense minister holds talks with NATO’s Rutte in Ankara
Türkiye says Greek maritime maps violate international law

Türkiye says Greek maritime maps violate international law
EU Parliament’s Türkiye rapporteur slams von der Leyen for grouping Türkiye with Russia, China

EU Parliament’s Türkiye rapporteur slams von der Leyen for grouping Türkiye with Russia, China
WORLD EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row

EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row

The EU on Wednesday gave a preliminary green light to unblocking a 90-billion-euro ($106 billion) for Kiev, after a months-long row between Ukraine and Hungary over a damaged pipeline.
ECONOMY Downward trend in inflation will continue, says Mehmet Şimşek

Downward trend in inflation will continue, says Mehmet Şimşek

There will be no reversal in Türkiye’s downward disinflation trend, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿