Türkiye condemns Israeli settler attacks, killing of Palestinians in West Bank

ANKARA

A worker walks past a Palestinian flag installed along a street in Turmus Ayya village, north of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 19, 2026.(AFP)

Türkiye on April 21 condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks by Israeli settlers across the West Bank and the killing of Palestinian civilians, saying the violence was targeting efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Netanyahu government was encouraging settler violence through what it described as policies of occupation and genocide aimed at intimidating the Palestinian people.

The ministry said the attacks were part of a broader effort to undermine regional peace and stability.

The ministry also renewed its call for the international community to ensure that violations committed by Israel in Palestine do not go unpunished and that those responsible are held accountable before courts.

The statement came amid continuing international concern over settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, the United Nations called for investigations into a surge in such attacks and said hundreds of incidents had targeted Palestinian communities since the start of 2026.

On April 21, the Palestinian Authority said Israeli settler gunfire killed two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy in the central occupied West Bank, while the Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and violence there has risen sharply since the Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,064 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.