Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital

ANKARA
Türkiye has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip, labeling it an "inhumane attack" that violates international law and strips Palestinians of their basic rights.

Ankara issued a statement expressing outrage over Oct. 30's targeted attack on the hospital, which is the only facility in Gaza dedicated to cancer patients.

The ministry emphasized that all necessary information, including the hospital's coordinates, had been shared with Israeli authorities in advance, making the strike "unjustifiable."

"There is no explanation for such an attack," the ministry stated, condemning Israel's actions in the strongest terms.

The hospital, constructed between 2011 and 2017, boasts an area of 34,800 square meters (375,000 square feet) spread across six floors and has a capacity of 180 beds.

