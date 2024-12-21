Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry early Saturday condemned a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Germany.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which, according to initial assessments, was a deliberate attack,” it said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” it said.

“We hope that this attack, which we strongly condemn, will be clarified as soon as possible and the possible perpetrators will be brought to justice,” according to the ministry. “We stand by Germany on this painful day.”

At least 13 people were killed and 50 others injured when a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market Friday in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

According to regional broadcaster MDR, nearly 70 victims were hospitalized, including 15 with life-threatening injuries.

The attack occurred at around 19.04 local time (1804GMT) in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city center. Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

Haseloff confirmed that the driver was arrested immediately after the incident. “We have apprehended the perpetrator, he is a doctor from Saudi Arabia who works here in Saxony-Anhalt, and has been in Germany since 2006,” he told reporters.

Authorities have not disclosed a potential motive but a preliminary investigation indicates there were no other suspects involved in the attack.

Police maintained a heavy security presence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the area to secure the crime scene. Local authorities urged residents to avoid the area while investigations were ongoing.

 

