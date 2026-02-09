Türkiye, China discuss energy ties, investment opportunities

ANKARA
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), to discuss Türkiye-China cooperation in energy and natural resources, as well as potential new investment opportunities.

Bayraktar said he received Ren and an accompanying delegation at the ministry and reviewed existing cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening private-sector contacts and developing reciprocal investment prospects.

In a social media post, the minister said Ankara values dialogue aimed at deepening “long-term, balanced and mutually beneficial” economic ties, and argued that cooperation in the energy sector could also contribute to the ongoing transformation of the industry.

Bayraktar added that Türkiye’s infrastructure, production capacity and regional position create room for “concrete and sustainable” cooperation with China.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır also met with Hongbin in Istanbul.

Following the meeting, Kacır said, “In the 55th year of Türkiye-China diplomatic relations, we will work to maintain our relations on a foundation of trust, deepen our cooperation in industry and technology with value-added investments, strengthen our economic relations with projects based on mutual gain, and establish a more balanced and sustainable trade partnership.”

 

