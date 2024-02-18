Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

ANKARA
Türkiye has celebrated its 72nd anniversary of joining NATO, the world’s leading security alliance.

“At an extraordinary period of unprecedented challenges for the world, we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of accession of Türkiye, who maintains a unique and indispensable position for the Alliance, to NATO,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Minister on Feb. 18.

“We will continue to assume an important role in NATO so as to support international peace and stability on the basis of Allied solidarity,” it said.

Türkiye joined NATO in 1952, only three years after the foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In a separate statement the Defense Ministry also celebrated the anniversary.

“We celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Türkiye joining the NATO alliance. Since the first day Türkiye has consistently upheld its obligations and responsibilities with unwavering dedication. As the second-largest military force within the Alliance, Türkiye proudly occupies a pivotal position at its core,” read the ministry’s statement.

“Türkiye's strategic importance is further underscored by its hosting of the NATO Allied Land Command and the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps (3rd Corps Command), which serves as a vital component of the High Readiness Force (Land) within the NATO force structure,” informed the ministry.

“As a formidable and dependable member of NATO, Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organization's success throughout its history,” it added.

