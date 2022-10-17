Türkiye accuses Greece of sharing misinformation on migrants

Türkiye accuses Greece of sharing misinformation on migrants

ANKARA
Türkiye accuses Greece of sharing misinformation on migrants

Turkish officials on Oct. 16 shot back at Greek allegations that Türkiye forced 92 naked migrants into Greece, calling it “fake news” and accusing Greece of the mistreatment.

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi was “sharing false information” after the official tweeted a photo of the naked migrants on Saturday and blamed Türkiye, said Fahrettin Altun, the communications director of Türkiye’s president.

Altun tweeted in Turkish, Greek and English that this was to “cast suspicion on our country,” while calling on Athens to abandon its “harsh treatment of refugees.”

“Greece has shown once again to the entire world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by posting these oppressed people’s pictures it has deported after extorting their personal possessions,” he said.

Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı tweeted that the photo showed Greece’s cruelty. “Spend your time to obey human rights, not for manipulations & dishonesty!"

 

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

    IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

  2. US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

    US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

  3. Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

    Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

  4. Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

    Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

  5. ‘Tutti Frutti’ list

    ‘Tutti Frutti’ list
Recommended
Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal
Defense minister says he urged Greek counterpart for dialogue

Defense minister says he urged Greek counterpart for dialogue
Ankara aims swift conclusion of the F-16 sale from US

Ankara aims swift conclusion of the F-16 sale from US
Türkiye, Russia take steps to create energy hub in Thrace

Türkiye, Russia take steps to create energy hub in Thrace
Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria

Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached a tentative agreement to unblock a $1.9 billion loan as the North African country faces grave economic and political challenges.

SPORTS Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.