Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

ISTANBUL
The world is shaken by the effects of the war in Ukraine and tested by war, although the wounds of the Covid-19 pandemic were not healed yet, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said emphasizing that global stability and prosperity were under threat, and that rising energy and food prices threatened the whole world.

Addressing the opening of Organization of Turkic States Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Oct. 17, Çavuşoğlu said that as the Turkish World, they were directly affected by these developments.

“Today, we will consider these developments and evaluate the joint steps we can take. While we are working to prevent the crises around us, we must also put forward a strong vision for the future,” he said.

The way to transform the region into an island of stability and increase the welfare of the nations are to strengthen the unity, he said stressing that the way to strengthen the unity is to take the right step at the right time with courage.

“Today, the Turkish World has become the center of global geopolitics, just as it has in history. We have a critical position connecting east and west, north and south on energy, trade and transportation routes. In this difficult period that the world is going through, the importance of the Turkish World for global stability and prosperity has increased even more,” the minister emphasized.

Noting that they will meet at the Organization of Turkic States Summit in Samarkand next month, Çavuşoğlu stated that they will hand over the term presidency to Uzbekistan at this summit.

