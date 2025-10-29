Turkish Republic marks 102nd anniversary with nationwide pride

ISTANBUL
Millions of citizens celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic’s founding on Oct. 29 with vibrant parades, concerts and torchlight processions across the country, honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s vision of a modern, independent nation.

Republic Day celebrations began on Oct. 28 evening with 21-gun salutes, a traditional military tribute performed by firing cannons 21 times to honor significant national occasions and heads of state, in the capital Ankara.

The festivities continued through Oct. 29, bringing together citizens, officials and students in cities large and small.

In a statement released on Oct. 29, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the Republic of Türkiye as “the final link in the chain of states” established by a nation that “held tightly to its freedom and independence despite all hardships.”

He pledged continued efforts to strengthen national unity, safeguard the republic’s legacy and build “a strong, prosperous and respected Türkiye” for future generations.

At the heart of the commemorations, thousands gathered at Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara, to pay respects to the founder of the republic.

The ceremonies commemorated Oct. 29, 1923, corresponding to the day the Turkish parliament proclaimed the Republic of Türkiye, cementing the country’s transition from the Ottoman Empire to a parliamentary state.

At Anıtkabir, the official wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem.

Erdoğan attended the event, later accepting greetings at the presidential complex and hosting a concert in honor of the occasion.

One of the day’s highlights was the Republic Day parade, which began in front of the Turkish parliament and concluded at the site of the first parliament building.

Celebrations extended well beyond the capital.

In Mersin, thousands joined a march carrying a 102-meter-long Turkish flag along the Mediterranean coast.

In the eastern city of Muş’s Malazgirt, citizens participated in a traditional torchlight procession, waving flags and singing patriotic songs.

Across the country, military bands performed public concerts and naval ships opened their decks to visitors in 20 ports, including the provinces of İzmir, Samsun, Çanakkale and Gazimağusa in Turkish Cyprus.

To mark the occasion, the Defense Ministry deemed all military museums free of charge for the public.

All cities across Türkiye glowed in red and white throughout the day, as fireworks, music and shared pride lit up the 102nd year of the republic, a lasting tribute to the nation’s unity and enduring spirit.

 

