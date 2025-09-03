Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

ISTANBUL
Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

Türkiye is intensifying its hydrocarbon exploration efforts with 55 drilling rigs, including three domestically built towers, to expand local production and advance energy independence.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry stated that the country is rapidly incorporating new technologies into its inventory to maximize the utilization of local energy resources and bolster its energy independence strategy.

In May 2021, drilling in Gabar Mountain, in the southeastern province of Şırnak, resulted in the discovery of 36 API gravity crude at the Şehit Esma Çevik-1 well.

Production commenced in late 2022, with subsequent finds at the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın field reaching 41 API gravity by April 2023.

The Gabar field has emerged as Türkiye's most productive site, yielding an estimated $2.3 billion annually and helping cut crude imports.

To elevate production and curb foreign dependence, Türkiye is increasing its reliance on indigenous drilling technology.

The domestically developed Koca Yusuf TP1500 rig initiated operations in Gabar in April 2024.

Two new locally manufactured towers, Seyit Onbaşı and Naim Süleymanoğlu, joined the fleet on Aug. 27, 2025.

The Seyit Onbaşı rig is active at the Atak-3 well in Şırnak's Silopi district, while the Naim Süleymanoğlu rig is drilling at the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın-71 well in Gabar. Each tower stands 43.2 meters tall with a hook load capacity of 357 tons and can drill up to 5,000 meters.

They operate using national drilling software, according to the ministry.

Türkiye's daily oil consumption stands at about 1 million barrels. Officials indicate that growing domestic output, backed by local technology, will further diminish the nation's dependence on imported energy.

 

hydrocarbon drill,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿