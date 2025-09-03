Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is intensifying its hydrocarbon exploration efforts with 55 drilling rigs, including three domestically built towers, to expand local production and advance energy independence.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry stated that the country is rapidly incorporating new technologies into its inventory to maximize the utilization of local energy resources and bolster its energy independence strategy.

In May 2021, drilling in Gabar Mountain, in the southeastern province of Şırnak, resulted in the discovery of 36 API gravity crude at the Şehit Esma Çevik-1 well.

Production commenced in late 2022, with subsequent finds at the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın field reaching 41 API gravity by April 2023.

The Gabar field has emerged as Türkiye's most productive site, yielding an estimated $2.3 billion annually and helping cut crude imports.

To elevate production and curb foreign dependence, Türkiye is increasing its reliance on indigenous drilling technology.

The domestically developed Koca Yusuf TP1500 rig initiated operations in Gabar in April 2024.

Two new locally manufactured towers, Seyit Onbaşı and Naim Süleymanoğlu, joined the fleet on Aug. 27, 2025.

The Seyit Onbaşı rig is active at the Atak-3 well in Şırnak's Silopi district, while the Naim Süleymanoğlu rig is drilling at the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın-71 well in Gabar. Each tower stands 43.2 meters tall with a hook load capacity of 357 tons and can drill up to 5,000 meters.

They operate using national drilling software, according to the ministry.

Türkiye's daily oil consumption stands at about 1 million barrels. Officials indicate that growing domestic output, backed by local technology, will further diminish the nation's dependence on imported energy.