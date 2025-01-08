Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

BAKU

Baku unwaveringly supports Türkiye’s emerging role as a key player in the shifting landscapes in Syria and the Midde East, with the two allies sharing mutual interests, Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has said.

“What benefits Türkiye also serves our interests. Our security, our interests and our future are intertwined. A completely new reality has emerged in the Middle East and the robust presence of Türkiye will be the principal driving force. We stand firmly alongside Türkiye,” Aliyev remarked during an interview with local media late on Jan. 7.

No bilateral alliance in the world is as strong as that of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he said.

Noting Azerbaijan’s profound satisfaction with the transformative developments in Syria, following the ousting of the Bashar al-Assad regime in early December 2024, Aliyev affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to support Türkiye in all endeavors.

"With Türkiye’s backing, the first humanitarian aid convoy has been dispatched. Without Türkiye’s logistical support, this would not have been possible. The dispatch of our Foreign Ministry delegation to Syria was also facilitated by Ankara. We aspire to contribute to ensuring that terrorism is eradicated, at least along Türkiye’s border,” Aliyev stated, referring the presence of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

Türkiye, having long suffered from PKK terrorism, rightfully demands the eradication of terror beyond its borders — and it is not merely making demands but achieving tangible results, he said.

Türkiye’s role in Syria’s reconstruction and progress is of paramount importance, Aliyev noted, expressing satisfaction with the burgeoning relations between Türkiye and the newly established Syrian government