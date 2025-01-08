Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

BAKU
Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

Baku unwaveringly supports Türkiye’s emerging role as a key player in the shifting landscapes in Syria and the Midde East, with the two allies sharing mutual interests, Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has said.

“What benefits Türkiye also serves our interests. Our security, our interests and our future are intertwined. A completely new reality has emerged in the Middle East and the robust presence of Türkiye will be the principal driving force. We stand firmly alongside Türkiye,” Aliyev remarked during an interview with local media late on Jan. 7.

No bilateral alliance in the world is as strong as that of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he said.

Noting Azerbaijan’s profound satisfaction with the transformative developments in Syria, following the ousting of the Bashar al-Assad regime in early December 2024, Aliyev affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to support Türkiye in all endeavors.

"With Türkiye’s backing, the first humanitarian aid convoy has been dispatched. Without Türkiye’s logistical support, this would not have been possible. The dispatch of our Foreign Ministry delegation to Syria was also facilitated by Ankara. We aspire to contribute to ensuring that terrorism is eradicated, at least along Türkiye’s border,” Aliyev stated, referring the presence of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

Türkiye, having long suffered from PKK terrorism, rightfully demands the eradication of terror beyond its borders — and it is not merely making demands but achieving tangible results, he said.

Türkiye’s role in Syria’s reconstruction and progress is of paramount importance, Aliyev noted, expressing satisfaction with the burgeoning relations between Türkiye and the newly established Syrian government

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN
Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy
Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles
Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿