Türkiye assumes responsibility for regional stability, says FM

Türkiye assumes responsibility for regional stability, says FM

ANKARA
Türkiye assumes responsibility for regional stability, says FM

The Turkish diplomacy is aiming to bring about peace and stability to the region and pursuing a calm and wise policy, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, as he continued his exchanges with prominent actors, including Iran, to put an end to the war in the Middle East.

“We approach the crises in our region calmly and assume responsibility for peace and stability,” he said, in a message through his social media accounts on March 25, obviously responding to the criticisms from the main opposition party over Ankara’s stance regarding the war between U.S.-Israel and Iran.

Türkiye has become a heavyweight in its region thanks to the resilient policies by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and its foreign policy is no longer based on daily calculations, but long-term interests shaped by an independent will, state mind and strategic forecast, Fidan said.

“Türkiye is a country that has always been able to clearly state what it believes to be right, to all parties involved,” he added.

His statement followed criticism from main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, who lashed out at the government for signing a declaration with 12 Islamic countries in the past weekend that slammed Iran’s attacks on the Gulf countries while remaining silent to the U.S. aggression.

The meeting in Riyadh has paved the way for intensifying efforts to end the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, while Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt started to play an active role between the warring sides.

Fidan held numerous phone conversations with all relevant parties since then and continued his exchanges late on March 25.

He discussed the ongoing Iran war with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Aragchi discussed the “latest situation in the war” over a phone call, the sources said. In a separate phone call, Fidan and Dar discussed efforts to end the conflict triggered by the joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran.

 

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