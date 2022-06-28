Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid

  • June 28 2022 11:15:00

Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid

ANKARA
Türkiye and Armenia will hold the fourth round of meetings for the normalization of ties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 28.

“The fourth meeting of the Special Representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, will take place in Vienna on July 1, 2022,” read the statement.

Apart from the first meeting that took place in February in Moscow, the Turkish and Armenian special envoys chose to meet in Vienna for the continuation of the joint efforts to establish diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Türkiye and Armenia have not established diplomatic ties since the early 1990s after the latter gained independence. Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Nagorno-Karabakh was the primary reason for Türkiye’s sealing of the borders with Armenia and not establishing normal ties with it.

In the first three rounds, the special representatives exchanged views on possible concrete steps that could be mutually taken to that end and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.

The normalization process aims to allow the establishment of diplomatic ties, the opening of sealed borders, and starting of economic, trade and transportation projects between the two nations. As part of the confidence-building measures, Türkiye and Armenia resumed charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, while Armenia lifted an embargo on Turkish goods.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mizroyan came to Türkiye in March to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

