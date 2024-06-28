Türkiye among top 10 nations in boosting hydropower capacity

Türkiye among top 10 nations in boosting hydropower capacity

ISTANBUL
Türkiye among top 10 nations in boosting hydropower capacity

Türkiye was among the top 10 countries in the world in new hydropower installed capacity in 2023, according to a recent report by the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

Türkiye added 399 megawatts of new capacity, ranking first in Europe and eighth in the world. China topped the list with 6,749 megawatts, followed by Nigeria at 740 megawatts and Colombia at 643 megawatts.

The country’s total hydropower installed capacity was 32,529 megawatts last year.

Last year, hydropower accounted for 19.6 percent of the electricity generated, show data from the Energy Ministry. The country’s electricity production dropped 0.6 percent in 2023 from 2022 to 326.3TWh, while consumption fell 0.2 percent to 330.3TWh.

As of the end of May, Türkiye’s total installed capacity reached 110,341MW with hydropower capturing a 29.2 percent share in total.

According to the Turkish government there is over 130TWh of technically exploitable hydropower potential in the country, of which 60-70TWh is currently used, said the IHA report.

The Turkish government has substantially supported the development of new hydropower facilities over the last 20 years and placed hydropower resources at the core of its energy policies, it added.

Türkiye has 2.3GW of hydropower projects currently in development, of which 460MW are under construction, the report noted.

The overarching headline this year is the growth in the global hydropower fleet to 1,416GW in 2023, said the IHA report.

“Conventional hydropower capacity grew by 7.2GW to 1,237GW, while pumped storage hydropower (PSH) grew by 6.5GW to 179GW.”

The conventional hydropower capacity addition was the lowest single year delivery this century, though the longer-term average is relatively stable at about 20GW per year, according to the report.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World failing to meet development goals: UN chief

World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

    World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

  2. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  3. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  4. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  5. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei
Recommended
Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July
Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’

Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra
Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024
Stress test: Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change
Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
WORLD World failing to meet development goals: UN chief

World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

War and funding shortfalls have hampered progress toward the United Nations' flagship development goals which include action to combat climate change, the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿