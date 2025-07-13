Türkiye aims to permanently eradicate terrorism from region: Erdoğan

ANKARA
The Turkish president on Saturday underlined Türkiye’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the region during separate phone calls with the Iraqi prime minister and Azerbaijani president.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara aims to permanently eradicate terrorism from the region, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

“The 'Terror-Free Türkiye' process is being carried out with great care," Erdoğan said.

He stressed that Türkiye will continue to take decisive steps and remain vigilant against attempts to undermine this process.

The two leaders also discussed regional as well as global issues, the directorate said.

The president also said that both countries continue to develop their relations by evaluating cooperation opportunities in various areas, primarily the Development Road, based on the principle of mutual benefit.

In a separate phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdoğan said that the process initiated with the goal of a “Terror-Free Türkiye” will also contribute to clearing the region of terrorist groups, adding that the successful completion of the process will strengthen regional security.

Aliyev, for his part, said that the success Türkiye has achieved in the process launched with the goal of a “Terror-Free Türkiye” is significant and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made, and conveyed his hope that the process will be successfully completed and reach its goal.

The call also addressed the Türkiye-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye will continue to advance its relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, adding that Ankara continues to support efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

