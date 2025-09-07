Türkiye aims to boost energy cooperation with Iraq

Türkiye aims to boost energy cooperation with Iraq

BAGHDAD - Anadolu Agency
Türkiye aims to boost energy cooperation with Iraq

Türkiye sees a potential for greater energy cooperation with Iraq and is closely following efforts to restart oil flows via the pipeline between Kirkuk in Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Administration (KRG) and the Turkish city of Ceyhan, a top energy official said Saturday.

“Our Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline has been operating since the 1970s. Recently, a resumption of oil flow has been spoken about. We are closely following this with Iraq,” Ahmet Berat Conkar, Türkiye’s deputy energy and natural resources minister, told Anadolu during this weekend's Baghdad International Energy Forum.

Underlining the significance of Turkish-Iraqi energy ties, Conkar said: “They told us that negotiations between international oil companies, the regional (KRG) administration, and the central (Baghdad) government are nearing a conclusion. God willing, once these issues are resolved, we expect the pipeline to be used at full capacity.”

Conkar said the Türkiye-Iraq pipeline could be further developed from a broader perspective, adding that the two countries are also negotiating cooperation in natural gas, electricity, and the Development Road Project as an energy corridor.

“The energy potential with Iraq is much higher than in the past,” Conkar said, adding that efforts are ongoing to build the necessary infrastructure.

He said the goal is to make energy cooperation in the region a driver of stability and prosperity, enabling a more confident outlook for the future.

“We are striving to take both the energy transformation and our long-standing relations with Iraq to a new phase,” Conkar added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

    Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

  2. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  3. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  4. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  5. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Recommended
Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December
Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe
CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21
Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Türkiye marks first anniversary of Eygis killing in West Bank

Türkiye marks first anniversary of Eygi's killing in West Bank
Türkiye, Armenia to hold key meeting in push for normalization

Türkiye, Armenia to hold key meeting in push for normalization
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿