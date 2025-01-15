Türkiye aims for global leadership in Blue Flag beaches

ANTALYA
Türkiye, currently ranked third globally for the number of Blue Flag beaches, has set its sights on becoming the world leader, with the application process for new locations nearing its conclusion.

Mustafa Ergiydiren, a local environmental official in the southern city of Antalya, announced that the national jury will convene on Jan. 16 for this year’s application.

“We will submit the application files to the international jury in Denmark. Blue Flag locations will be announced globally in early May. Our ultimate goal is to take the top spot,” he stated.

The Blue Flag program, operating in 51 countries, promotes sustainability and environmental standards in swimming areas. In 2024, Türkiye secured third place with 567 Blue Flag beaches, while Antalya emerged as the global leader with 233 certified beaches.

Spain currently leads the global rankings, followed by Greece. Trailing Türkiye is Italy and France.

To qualify for the Blue Flag, beaches must meet 33 stringent criteria, while marinas must fulfill 25.

“The Blue Flag is the most recognized eco-label globally,” Ergiydiren noted.

“Two Turkish cities — Antalya and neighboring city Muğla — are in the top ten. These achievements showcase the high quality of tourism activities in our country.”

Ergiydiren emphasized the importance of maintaining these standards and urged beachgoers to report non-compliance.

“Guests play a crucial role in sustaining these certifications. Promptly reporting issues to local authorities ensures swift resolution,” he added.

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
