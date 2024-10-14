Türkiye aims for $7 billion in software exports by 2028

ISTANBUL

Türkiye aims to boost its revenues from software exports which stood at $3.5 billion last year to $7 billion in 2028, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Speaking at the Innovation Champions Awards Ceremony, part of the 11th edition of Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW), Bolat noted that Türkiye has made great progress in the IT industry and become one of the leading countries in that field with a skilled labor force.

Türkiye is among the top 50 most innovative countries, ranking 37th out of 133 countries in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) 2024 global innovation index, the minister added.

Türkiye is now a country that builds its own warships and is capable of producing many high value-added and high-tech products ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft parts, Bolat said.

“We continue our efforts by mobilizing all our resources to make our country's innovation ecosystem more attractive,” he added.

“Our goal is to transform our country into a hub for innovative companies producing advanced technologies, hosting many startups, unicorns and even decacorns both regionally and globally,” Bolat said.

The minister also noted that Türkiye’s goods and services exports increased 7.5 times in the last 22 years. The 12-month trailing exports amounted to $262 billion with services exports exceeding $111 billion as of September, according to Bolat.

Türkiye has doubled its exports of high-tech products since 2012, Bolat said, adding, “We are approaching the $100 billion level in medium and high-tech product exports.”

“The share of exports of medium-high and high-tech products in total exports was 40 percent last year. We will increase this to 50 percent by 2028,” Bolat said.