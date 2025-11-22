Türkiye advances in vaccine development: Health Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye is making “significant progress” in developing key vaccines, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu told lawmakers on Nov. 21, as he presented his ministry’s 2026 budget to the parliament’s planning committee.

Memişoğlu said Türkiye has completed preclinical studies for its rabies and monkeypox vaccines, adding that research is advancing on 13 other vaccines, including hepatitis A, tuberculosis and pneumococcal vaccines.

These developments are part of the country’s goal to build a self-sufficient health ecosystem, the minister said, noting efforts to expand domestic production in medicines, medical devices and biotechnology.

Outlining this year’s policy priorities, he said the ministry will strengthen family medicine and primary healthcare services, expand programs encouraging physical activity and reinforce efforts to combat obesity and unhealthy diets.

He added that new measures will be introduced to reduce tobacco use and address addiction, and that Türkiye will move to the second phase of its normal birth action plan to lower non-medically necessary cesarean rates.

The minister also said health literacy training programs will be expanded and the technical infrastructure supporting cancer screening and diagnostic processes will be further improved.