'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

ADDIS ABABA

A general view of flags of African Union member states inside the African Union Headquarters ahead of the opening of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa on Feb. 14, 2026. (Photo by Marco Simoncelli / AFP)

The "extermination" of the Palestinian people must end, the chairman of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Saturday as he launched the organization's 39th summit.

"In the Middle East, Palestine and the suffering of its people also challenge our consciences. The extermination of this people must stop," said Youssouf, who was elected to head the institution a year ago.

He also touched on the multiple conflicts raging in Africa.

"From Sudan to the Sahel, to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, in Somalia and elsewhere, our people continue to pay the heavy price of instability," Youssouf said.

The summit brings together heads of state from the 55 member states of the African Union over two days.

This year's theme is water sanitation.