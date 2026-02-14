Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

ATHENS

Turkish nationals securing Greek residence permits through the Golden Visa program have seen a dramatic surge recently, with a particularly sharp increase last year, Greek media has reported.

Data cited by the Greek daily Kathimerini show that applications from Turkish citizens jumped by 160 percent last year compared with the previous year, reaching 3,291 successful applicants.

This placed Turks second only to Chinese nationals among Golden Visa beneficiaries.

The report notes that this surge is primarily driven by wealthy Turkish investors seeking to protect their savings from high inflation at home.

Beyond wealth preservation, Greek real estate is increasingly viewed as a dual-benefit asset, offering both robust rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.

According to Greek media, financial returns are not the sole motivation.

For many Turkish applicants, the ability to travel freely within Schengen, along with political concerns and family security considerations, plays a significant role.

Greece introduced its Golden Visa scheme in July 2013, granting renewable residency permits to non-EU nationals who make a qualifying investment — most commonly through real estate.

In addition to legal residence in Greece, holders gain visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, making the program especially attractive to international investors.

Last year, the majority of approved Golden Visa holders in Greece came from Türkiye, Israel, China, Iran and the United States.