Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

ATHENS
Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish nationals securing Greek residence permits through the Golden Visa program have seen a dramatic surge recently, with a particularly sharp increase last year, Greek media has reported.

Data cited by the Greek daily Kathimerini show that applications from Turkish citizens jumped by 160 percent last year compared with the previous year, reaching 3,291 successful applicants.

This placed Turks second only to Chinese nationals among Golden Visa beneficiaries.

The report notes that this surge is primarily driven by wealthy Turkish investors seeking to protect their savings from high inflation at home.

Beyond wealth preservation, Greek real estate is increasingly viewed as a dual-benefit asset, offering both robust rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.

According to Greek media, financial returns are not the sole motivation.

For many Turkish applicants, the ability to travel freely within Schengen, along with political concerns and family security considerations, plays a significant role.

Greece introduced its Golden Visa scheme in July 2013, granting renewable residency permits to non-EU nationals who make a qualifying investment — most commonly through real estate.

In addition to legal residence in Greece, holders gain visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, making the program especially attractive to international investors.

Last year, the majority of approved Golden Visa holders in Greece came from Türkiye, Israel, China, Iran and the United States.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi
LATEST NEWS

  1. China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

    China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

  2. ECB to extend euro backstop to boost currency's global role

    ECB to extend euro backstop to boost currency's global role

  3. Cuba cancels cigar festival amid economic crisis

    Cuba cancels cigar festival amid economic crisis

  4. Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

    Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

  5. Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US

    Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US
Recommended
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
Crowds flock to Istanbuls Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation
Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria misguided

Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
WORLD Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Former U.S. president Barack Obama criticized a lack of shame and decorum in the country's political discourse, responding Saturday for the first time to a post on Donald Trump's social media account that depicted him and first lady Michelle as monkeys.

ECONOMY China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

Beijing's scrapping of tariffs for all but one African country will start May 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Feb. 14, according to state media.

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿