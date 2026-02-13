Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Turkish universities to modernize and strengthen their research capacities, saying young people are key to advancing his government’s "Century of Türkiye" vision.

"I believe it is essential that our universities focus on research, producing original and high-quality knowledge and developing projects that broaden Türkiye's horizons," Erdoğan said during a speech at Boğaziçi University during the opening of new student dormitories.

The president criticized what he described as a "restrictive mentality that treats universities as ideological battlegrounds" rather than centers of science. "Despite the oppressive mentality, we are moving towards our goals," he said.

"While there is the reality of a Türkiye whose star is increasingly shining on a global scale, our universities must adapt to this, renew and update themselves," Erdoğan added.

"Especially... those who have established feudalism in universities do not want to lose their privileges. The normalization of Türkiye, the diversification of art, does not suit these groups... We will continue to move forward until we reach our destination."

Erdoğan highlighted his administration’s investments in student housing, noting that the number of dormitories had risen from 190 in 2002 to 880, with bed capacity growing from roughly 182,000 to 1 million. The new facilities at Boğaziçi include a 210-capacity male dormitory and a 706-capacity female dormitory.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan said a laboratory building would be built next year with an investment of 3 billion Turkish Liras, and the university library, demolished last year due to earthquake vulnerability, would be rebuilt.

"We provide scholarship or loan opportunities to every student who applies. We also stand by our young friends in their process of entering working life," he said.

"Seeing the light and determination in the eyes of our young people renews our strength and energy. Believe me, looking at you further reinforces our passion for a 'Century of Türkiye.'"

Erdoğan's Boğaziçi visit came after he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Feb. 12 at the presidential complex in Ankara.

During a joint press conference after their talks, Erdoğan emphasized regional engagement and highlighted Turkish efforts to promote peace and stability across the Balkans alongside broader diplomatic initiatives.

“Türkiye’s total trade volume with Serbia reached $3.5 billion last year as we are moving step by step toward our $5 billion target,” he said.

The president said growing trade and investment ties serve as the driving force behind bilateral relations.