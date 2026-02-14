Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

ISTANBUL
Crowds flock to Istanbuls Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Visitors look at the display cases in The Museum of Innocence in Istanbul.

On a cobbled street in Çukurcuma, a district known for its antiques shops on Istanbul's European side, the story penned by Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk in his bestselling novel "The Museum of Innocence" has been brought to life.

Inside a red-painted house, visitors are confronted by a wall of 4,213 cigarette butts, many of them lipstick-stained, others angrily stubbed out, all obsessively kept by the book's protagonist, Kemal Basmacı.

The museum, opened by Pamuk in 2012, mirrors the novel’s 83 chapters with 83 display cases filled with jewelry, photographs, cinema tickets and bottles of Meltem soda, evoking 1970s Istanbul and a love story spiraling into fixation.

Interest has surged ahead of the nine-part Netflix adaptation, released on Feb. 13. Since trailers began airing, daily visitors have risen from around 200 to 500, according to museum staff.

The series, produced by Istanbul-based Ay Yapım, stars Selahattin Paşalı as Kemal and Eylül Kandemir as Füsun, and was directed by Zeynep Günay.

Set in the 1970s, it follows a wealthy young man devastated by the loss of his distant cousin and lover, prompting him to collect objects tied to her memory over eight years.

Pamuk details fight for creative control 

In an interview with the New York Times, published before the premiere, Pamuk described a years-long struggle to bring the novel to screen on his own terms.

He said he had previously signed with an unnamed Hollywood company but was “horrified” by a script that strayed far from the 500-page narrative, adding a new plotline he felt distorted the story. After a legal battle, he regained the rights in 2022.

Pamuk partnered with Ay Yapım, remaining closely involved in a four-year script process he described as exacting.

He declined advance payments and refused to sign contracts until the screenplay was complete, insisting the museum be credited alongside the book and that no second season be produced, regardless of success.

The digital premiere marks a late career first for Türkiye’s most internationally recognized novelist.

With the book translated into more than 60 languages, the adaptation is expected to expand its global reach further — and offers another showcase for Türkiye’s booming television industry, now the world’s third-largest exporter of TV series after the United States and the United Kingdom.

museum of innocence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip
LATEST NEWS

  1. Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

    Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

  2. Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US

    Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US

  3. Zelensky labels Putin a 'slave to war'

    Zelensky labels Putin a 'slave to war'

  4. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  5. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace
Recommended
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme
Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria misguided

Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
WORLD Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Former U.S. president Barack Obama criticized a lack of shame and decorum in the country's political discourse, responding Saturday for the first time to a post on Donald Trump's social media account that depicted him and first lady Michelle as monkeys.

ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿