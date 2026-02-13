US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

WASHINGTON
Iraqi security forces lead suspected ISIL militants for questioning, after they were transferred from Syria, at Al-Karkh Central Prison in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2026.

The United States Central Command said on Friday it had completed the transfer of detained ISIL group suspects held in Syria to Iraq.

CENTCOM said it "completed a transfer mission following a nighttime flight from northeastern Syria to Iraq on Feb 12 to help ensure ISIL detainees remain secure in detention facilities."

"The 23-day transfer mission began on Jan 21 and resulted in U.S. forces successfully transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS (ISIL) fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody," it added. The U.S. had previously announced it would transfer around 7,000 detainees.

