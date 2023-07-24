Turkish woman travels around the globe solo

ISTANBUL

A teacher who hit the road on her motorcycle on June 24 with the goal of becoming the first Turkish woman to travel around the world solo has reached Tajikistan on the 29th day of her adventurous journey.

It is not the first time special education teacher Gülşah Merve Yüksel, 29, set out for a solo trip as she has been hitting the road alone since 2015. And now, to add one more feather in her cap, she decided to commence a daring journey around the globe this time.

Stating that she decided to travel the world in January 2023 after the cost of living in Istanbul increased significantly, Gülşah told local media that she was able to travel around Europe with only 50 euros and that she learned how to get by without a lot of money, especially in Italy.

“I prepared myself for world travel during the winter. Although I don't speak English or any other language, I took action just because I wanted to be on the road.”

Planning to skip Afghanistan by just crossing its borders as she does not find the country safe, Yüksel is currently passing by Tajikistan.

Remarking that she is following a route from Georgia to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan through Russia, Yüksel said that the excitement of riding a motorcycle on the Silk Road is a splendid experience.

“I will go through the Wakhan Corridor and by the Pamir Mountains, one of the most special parts of my world tour. I will pass through Karakul, one of the highest border crossings in the world at an altitude of 4,600 meters. I will even be spending time with eagle hunters in Mongolia and in the Gobi desert. I know it will be difficult.

Yüksel plans to be in Australia in March 2024.

Yüksel made her first solo trip in 2015 when she was 21 years old, traveling around Türkiye to draw attention to women's rights and femicides. The young traveler completed her journey through Istanbul, Trabzon, Iğdır, Hakkari, Mardin, Antalya and Çanakkale provinces, gaining experience by riding a motorcycle alone.