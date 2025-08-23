Turkish woman named Russia’s ‘Mother of the Year’ now inspires film

ANKARA

A poignant tale of compassion and resilience, "Bi Umut" (A Hope), is poised to captivate audiences on the silver screen, drawing inspiration from the extraordinary life of Gülsüm Kabadayı, a Turkish woman who dedicated a decade to nurturing a paralyzed Russian youth whose identity remained a mystery.

Kabadayı, who was honored four years in a row as “Mother of the Year” in Russia, became a symbol of unconditional love and sacrifice.

Directed by Gökhan Arı, the film was introduced at a press conference following the completion of its shooting and is set to premiere on Nov. 7. Producers Mustafa Uslu described the prodction as “a movement of goodness,” likening it to his earlier work “Ayla,” a 2017 film based on the true story of a Turkish sergeant during the Korean War who formed a deep bond with a 5-year-old orphaned girl he named Ayla.

“'Bi Umut' tells a purely Turkish story of compassion and conscience. Gülsüm Kabadayı, living in [the southern province of] Antalya, embraced a young Russian who became paralyzed after an accident, raising him as her own for ten years,” Uslu said. “I believe the power of this film lies in its ability to spread kindness at a time when children go to bed hungry and families struggle to buy even basic food. May this story ignite waves of goodness across the world.”

Actress Hülya Duyar, who portrays Kabadayı, added, “This story truly brings hope to the world. In times when people feel despair and lose faith in goodness, Gülsüm’s boundless love is invaluable.”