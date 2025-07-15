Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

LONDON

After a groundbreaking Wimbledon run that saw him become the first Turkish wheelchair tennis player to reach the semi-finals, the 23-year-old Turkish athlete Ahmet Kaplan vows to win a Grand Slam title and inspire the next generation of athletes with disabilities.

Kaplan defeated British player Andy Lapthorne in the quarter-finals to secure his place in the final four at Wimbledon.

Though he eventually lost his semi-final match against world No. 1 Niels Vink of the Netherlands in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, his determination and spirit resonated far beyond the scoreline.

“I gave everything I had out there. Last year, I struggled a lot on grass because it was my first time playing on this surface. This year, I felt more comfortable,” he said. "Playing at Wimbledon was an incredible experience. One day, I will be champion here, I’m not far from it.”

Kaplan began playing tennis only five years ago and turned professional less than two years ago.

His rapid progress to a Grand Slam semi-final highlights the extraordinary effort and resilience behind his journey.

The Grand Slam circuit includes the four biggest events in tennis: the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

“I’ve been through very difficult times, both financially and emotionally, to reach this point,” he said. “Carrying our flag onto these courts means everything to me. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported me.”

Kaplan’s journey began not on the court, but in the aftermath of a life-changing accident.

At the age of eight, he lost both of his legs after an electric shock incident.

Following a long recovery period, he turned to sports as a way to rebuild his life.

“I remembered how much I loved playing football as a kid,” he said. “So I told myself: ‘Come on, Ahmet. You loved sports, don’t let go of that.’ I stood up again, this time in a wheelchair, but with a determined heart.”

He first tried wheelchair basketball in high school but had to stop after his team folded due to financial issues.

A coach then suggested tennis, a sport he had never played or even watched before.

Just three months after picking up a racket, he entered his first tournament and surprisingly finished third.

“That moment I knew that it was going to work,” he said. “I knew this was my sport.”

Kaplan now sets his sights on the U.S. Open, determined to continue his rise on the international stage.

“My biggest goal is to bring a Grand Slam title to my country,” he said. “I’ll play at the U.S. Open next, and I truly believe I can reach the final there.”