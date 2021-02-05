Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

  February 05 2021

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 

"A girl who discovers her self-worth and self-esteem can fearlessly chase her dreams," Dündar said on FIVB's website.

"During the epidemic, we should be with and support girls so that they are not deprived of education and development," she added.

The 33-year-old received the Best Middle Blocker honor at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Dündar helped Fenerbahçe win the Women's Club World Championship title in 2010 and the European Champions League in 2012.

The Roster 100 list featured 100 key players and teams that have influenced and enraptured the volleyball world with success and stories from 2010 to 2020, the International Volleyball Federation said in a statement.

