Turkish, US officials to hold political talks in Ankara

ANKARA

Turkey's deputy foreign minister and his U.S. counterpart are scheduled to meet in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 27, according to an official statement.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 26 that Sedat Önal and Wendy Sherman will hold political consultations.

The two senior officials are expected to address Turkey-US relations as well as regional and international matters during the meeting.