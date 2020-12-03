Turkish, US officials discuss Syria

  • December 03 2020 08:52:09

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and the U.S. special envoy for Syria on Dec. 2 discussed the latest developments in the region, according to an official statement.

Kalin received Joel D. Rayburn and his delegation at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The two officials discussed the Syrian crisis and the constitutional talks with particular focus on the restive city of Idlib, Turkey's presidential office said in a statement.

They also discussed counter-terrorism efforts and the issue of refugees.

Kalın affirmed Turkey's commitment to de-escalation in Syria despite continued cease-fire violations by the regime and its allies.

They agreed to intensify joint efforts to support the constitutional committee aiming to end civil war in Syria and paving the way for free and fair elections, along with ensuring the safe return of refugees.

Kalin underlined that any political, economic and military support to terrorist groups in Syria is unacceptable.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become homeless.

