Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan

  • October 17 2020 09:26:32

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 16 hailed relations with Ukraine and said both countries enhanced their ties in many fields including the defense industry, health and tourism through a win-win approach.

At a news conference in the capital Ankara following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdoğan said Turkey viewed Ukraine as a key figure required to establish peace, stability, and security in the region.

The Turkish president said both sides were committed to make free-trade agreements and boost bilateral trade volume to $10 billion through investments and growing socio-economic relations.

Stressing that more than 500,000 Ukrainian tourists visited Turkey this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdoğan said this data reflected Ukrainians’ trust in Turkish authorities’ “safe-tourism” campaign.

The president also commented on the political front, saying Ankara has always supported Ukraine’s territorial and political integrity, adding Turkey never recognized the illegal annexation of Crimea.

For his part, Zelensky said his country was ready to further enhance the strategic partnership with Turkey, adding that Friday's discussions were productive.

Stressing the importance of Turkish support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, he vowed to maintain efforts to release Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar political prisoners held by Russia.

He said Ukraine and Turkey would work closely in the U.N.'s 75th General Assembly to ensure the protection of human rights in illegally annexed Crimea, noting that the dispute in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

Zelensky further noted that some Turkish construction companies were active in Ukraine, adding that he wanted to see more companies from Turkey.

