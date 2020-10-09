Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

MADRID

Turkish television series have long been taking the world by storm, with millions across the globe gorging on them for many years. But the pandemic has recently made people in Spain find solace and entertainment in the series.

Many followers of the Turkish TV series have recently contacted Turkey’s Madrid Embassy, writing letters and e-mails and making phone calls to express how the series have become a source of stress relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to some e-mail and letter copies Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency acquired, with the permission of Ambassador Cihad Eringay, many Spanish people conveyed their love for the series.

“The sad situation we are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is causing many of us a huge emotional stress. Watching Turkish TV series, I experienced a great relief by making us forget the drama we are going through,” a 70-year-old Spaniard said in a letter addressed to the ambassador.

“Some may find this meaningless, but Turkish TV series help me overcome this crisis,” the letter said.

“I witnessed the unreachable quality of Turkish TV series.”

Other letters and e-mails also made similar points, while also underlining a new understanding towards Turkish people.

“I realized that we had many prejudices for Turkey,” another Spaniard said.

“Even though I do not know your language or your country, I am able to deal with the quarantine thanks to Turkish TV series,” they said.

Turkish TV series have been broadcasting in Spain for almost two years. There are currently 15 series broadcast in the country.