Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

  • October 09 2020 07:05:00

Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

MADRID
Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

Turkish television series have long been taking the world by storm, with millions across the globe gorging on them for many years. But the pandemic has recently made people in Spain find solace and entertainment in the series.

Many followers of the Turkish TV series have recently contacted Turkey’s Madrid Embassy, writing letters and e-mails and making phone calls to express how the series have become a source of stress relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to some e-mail and letter copies Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency acquired, with the permission of Ambassador Cihad Eringay, many Spanish people conveyed their love for the series.

“The sad situation we are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is causing many of us a huge emotional stress. Watching Turkish TV series, I experienced a great relief by making us forget the drama we are going through,” a 70-year-old Spaniard said in a letter addressed to the ambassador.

“Some may find this meaningless, but Turkish TV series help me overcome this crisis,” the letter said.

“I witnessed the unreachable quality of Turkish TV series.”

Other letters and e-mails also made similar points, while also underlining a new understanding towards Turkish people.

“I realized that we had many prejudices for Turkey,” another Spaniard said.

“Even though I do not know your language or your country, I am able to deal with the quarantine thanks to Turkish TV series,” they said.

Turkish TV series have been broadcasting in Spain for almost two years. There are currently 15 series broadcast in the country.

Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  2. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

  5. Euro court’s decision on Turkish role in Karabakh conflict political: Minister

    Euro court’s decision on Turkish role in Karabakh conflict political: Minister
Recommended
Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea

Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea
Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim

Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim
14 million tons of microplastics on sea floor, study finds

14 million tons of microplastics on sea floor, study finds

İDOB opens season with Puccini opera

İDOB opens season with Puccini opera
Myra-Andriake summer excavations end with ‘important’ finds

Myra-Andriake summer excavations end with ‘important’ finds
Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey plans to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage capacity by adding a third Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Saros Bay, north of the Gallipoli Peninsula, in northwestern Turkey by 2021, the Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 8.
SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 