Turkish Treasury to repay $14.4 bln in February-April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Treasury will repay 86.1 billion Turkish liras ($14.4 billion) of debt in the February-April period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

Over the next three months, The Treasury will repay 11.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.9 billion) in external debts, of which 9.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) will be interest payments.

Treasury to borrow 66.5 billion Turkish Liras ($11.1 billion) from domestic markets over next 3 months, according to borrowing strategy.

The Treasury is projected to hold 15 bond auctions and a direct sale of three lease certificates -- no planned external borrowing -- in February-April period.