Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $727 million) from domestic markets on March 23, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The ministry re-issued a fixed coupon government bond with a maturity of two years (574 days) and a 6.9 percent coupon payment every six months.

Simple interest in the tender was 10.65 percent, and compound interest was 10.94 percent.

The total tender amounted to 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($985.4 million), with a 75.7 percent accepted/tendered rate.