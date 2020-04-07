Turkish Treasury borrows $1.8B through auction

  • April 07 2020 09:35:00

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.8B through auction

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.8B through auction

The Turkish Treasury borrowed nearly 12.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.8 billion) from domestic markets on April 6. 

Some 7.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) in 14-month zero coupon Treasury bills- first issue- were sold in the first auction, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The Treasury bills will be settled on Wednesday and mature on June 9, 2021.

The total tender amounted to 11.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion), with a 66.7% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of the 427-day Treasury bills was accepted at 14.21%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 12.11% and 11.99%, respectively.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued eight-year, CPI-Indexed G.Bond- semiannually, reopen, 1.65% coupon rate - totaling 5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $740 million).

The bonds will be settled on April 8 with a maturity date of June 28, 2028.

The total tender in the second auction amounted to 6.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $961 million), with a 77.5% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 3,003-day government bonds was accepted at 1.77%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 3.55% and 3.58%, respectively.

The Treasury also announced: "In order to increase domestic savings, broaden the investor base, and diversify borrowing instruments, Turkish lira-denominated, CPI-Indexed lease certificates will be issued to the banks through direct sale method on April 8 (settlement date)."

In this respect, participants will have to submit their bids on April 7th (by 2:00 p.m.) to the Treasury by fax or e-mail, it added.


 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Turkey to distribute masks for free and to build two more hospitals

    Turkey to distribute masks for free and to build two more hospitals

  3. Coronavirus death toll rises to 649, with 30,217 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 649, with 30,217 total cases

  4. British couple self-isolating in parking lot amid outbreak

    British couple self-isolating in parking lot amid outbreak

  5. Probe launched into 750 people for ‘violating’ virus measures: Minister

    Probe launched into 750 people for ‘violating’ virus measures: Minister
Recommended
Turkey takes sweeping steps to cushion coronavirus fallout

Turkey takes sweeping steps to cushion coronavirus fallout
Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19
Main opposition CHP says gov’t should print money only for pandemic

Main opposition CHP says gov’t should print money only for pandemic
Istanbul Airport boasts 64 mln passengers over last year

Istanbul Airport boasts 64 mln passengers over last year
Third runway at Istanbul Airport to open in June

Third runway at Istanbul Airport to open in June
Turkish economy to keep growing post-COVID-19: Fitch

Turkish economy to keep growing post-COVID-19: Fitch
WORLD Turkish Cyprus reports 3rd coronavirus death

Turkish Cyprus reports 3rd coronavirus death

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed on April 7 the third death in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

ECONOMY Turkey takes sweeping steps to cushion coronavirus fallout

Turkey takes sweeping steps to cushion coronavirus fallout

Turkey has taken sweeping steps to cushion the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic to protect both employers and employees.

SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.