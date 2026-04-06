Turkish tourist visits to Greek islands rise fivefold

Turkish tourist visits to Greek islands rise fivefold

ISTANBUL
Turkish tourist visits to Greek islands rise fivefold

 

The number of Turkish visitors to Greece’s Aegean islands has surged nearly fivefold in recent years, according to Hakkı Karadeveci, chairman of the İzmir Regional Representation Board of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Last month, Greece extended the fast-track visa scheme for a second time, allowing Turkish citizens to continue visiting 12 popular Aegean islands such as Rhodes, Kos, and Lesbos with simplified entry procedures.

Speaking on the extension of the scheme, Karadeveci said, “Considering the difficulties in obtaining Schengen visa appointments, the Greek islands — easily reachable from Türkiye’s coastal resorts — have become an attractive alternative. The visa-on-arrival practice makes this access even easier.”

Originally launched in April 2024, following a bilateral agreement signed in December 2023, the program initially covered a handful of islands before expanding to 10 and then 12 destinations.

Karadeveci emphasized that the scheme is no longer limited to the summer season.

“We expect this growth to continue, as the program now extends throughout the year,” he said.

 

 

 

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